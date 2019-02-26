Korean barbecue restaurant coming to Times Plaza in winter 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A taste of Korea is coming to the Rocket City later this year.

Stone Age Korean Steakhouse announced Tuesday plans to open a new restaurant at the Times Plaza development.

Stone Age will serve all-you-can-eat lunch and dinner options, with a variety of meats, sauces, sides, and flavors to satisfy a wide variety of guests.

Several types of beef, pork, chicken, and seafood are planned to debut with the restaurant, along with Yum Yum and Salted Sesame Oil sauces, fresh fruit, and seasonal fare and a full bar serving spirits, beer, and wine.

Min Liu, the main operator of Stone Age, also brought Oshi Poké Bowl & Sushi to town. With the success of Oshi, Liu’s team decided to open another restaurant specializing in Korean barbecue.

In a news release, Liu cited the location as the main reason for expanding to Times Plaza.

“I believe that Times Plaza will be a convenient option for our guests because they can take a quick exit on the parkway and drive directly to the plaza,” he said. “That area is introducing many attractive developments and its popularity and culinary diversity are growing rapidly.”

Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate agent Anusha Davis added the new restaurant provides a unique spin on common dishes.

“Traditional Korean barbecue is something that offers a new spin on crowd favorites like steak, chicken and pork,” she said. “There’s also the interactive element of preparing your food the way you like and customizing each dish. We’re excited to help bring Stone Age to Huntsville and welcome a new place for friends and families to have a fun, unique experience.”