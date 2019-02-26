JumpSport recalls mini trampolines due to injury hazard

CAMPBELL, Calif. – JumpSport is recalling mini folding fitness trampolines.

The folding trampoline’s frame can forcefully hit the user, posing an injury hazard. The trampoline models have a hinged, round metal frame with a black fabric jumping surface suspended by bungee cords.

JumpSport received nine reports of injuries involving contact with the frame, including cuts, bruises, and dental/facial injuries

The product is sold online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, JumpSport.com, other websites, and specialty fitness equipment stores nationwide from January 2011 through November 2018 for between $250 and $500.

The model number is on a label on the upper portion of one of the trampoline legs.

Model Number and product description:

230f – 39″, half fold, straight legs

350f – 39”, half fold, arched legs

550f Pro – 44″, half fold, arched legs

550fi – 44″, half fold, arched legs

Consumers should immediately stop using the trampolines and visit JumpSport’s website to DOWNLOAD a new instructional manual and warning materials. If the trampoline is set up, consumers should not try to fold it until they have reviewed the new instructions and warnings.

New instructions are also available directly from JumpSport.

[Full recall notice]