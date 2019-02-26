Decatur man arrested for sending explicit photo to child

DECATUR, Ala. – Authorities say they arrested a man for sending explicit photos to an underaged girl.

Decatur Police Department received a complaint in January that Thomas Eugene Boldin, 37, was inappropriately communicating with a 14-year-old girl. Officials say they started to investigate and determined that Boldin sent the girl an explicit photo. Police issued a warrant for Boldin’s arrest on the charge of transmitting obscene material to a child by computer.

The U.S. Marshals Service, along with Detective Pace arrested Boldin in his Decatur home on February 22nd, according to report.

Authorities say they also discovered that Boldin had multiple felony warrants in Georgia for similar charges.

Boldin is in Morgan County Jail with a $5,000.00 bond