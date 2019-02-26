Dead fish drops from sky in Florida baseball game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — It wasn’t a pop-fly that landed in shallow right field during the eighth inning of a college baseball game.

It was a dead fish.

An osprey being chased by an eagle dropped the fish last Saturday near the second baseman as Florida’s Jacksonville University hosted Alabama’s Jacksonville State University at John Sessions Stadium.

A video shared by NCAA baseball on Twitter shows a Dolphins staffer removing the fish in a towel as the bald eagle circles overhead.

A moment to be marked in baseball history forever! An Osprey with a fish in his claws, was threatened by a pursuing bald eagle, causing the osprey to drop the fish behind second base. The fish was recovered by a Dolphin and removed from the field.pic.twitter.com/KF1F5N3GBV — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) February 24, 2019

The Dolphins went on to beat the visiting Gamecocks, 5 to 2.