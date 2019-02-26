Dead fish drops from sky in Florida baseball game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — It wasn’t a pop-fly that landed in shallow right field during the eighth inning of a college baseball game.

It was a dead fish.

An osprey being chased by an eagle dropped the fish last Saturday near the second baseman as Florida’s Jacksonville University hosted Alabama’s Jacksonville State University at John Sessions Stadium.

A video shared by NCAA baseball on Twitter shows a Dolphins staffer removing the fish in a towel as the bald eagle circles overhead.

The Dolphins went on to beat the visiting Gamecocks, 5 to 2.

