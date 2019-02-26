× DEA raids Choice Medicine in Toney

TONEY, Ala. – The Drug Enforcement Agency confirmed today it is investigating Dr. Celia Lloyd-Turney of Choice Medicine.

DEA Officials couldn’t tell us much about the active investigation, but did confirm to us that agents executed a federal search warrant at the business located on Highway 53 Tuesday morning.

This isn’t the first time we have reported on Dr. Lloyd-Turney. Reports on Dr. Turney date back to 2015 when the Alabama Department of Mental Health removed residents of a group home, of which Dr. Lloyd-Turney was the Executive Director. Officials cited danger of “irreparable harm.” Ultimately, a Madison County Judge dismissed that case.

Family members of former patients also accused Dr. Lloyd-Turney of being responsible for her patients’ deaths in May of 2018.

Community members say they have heard about what kind of place Choice Medicine is. “It started to be a buzz around town that you could go there and get your pain pills,” says former patient Caitlyn Dover.

Dover tells us she became a patient of Dr. Lloyd-Turney when she was 14 or 15 years old. “She was prescribing high quantities of pain medication,” she remembers. Dover says that’s the reason her dad pulled her from Dr. Lloyd-Turney’s care. “He saw the signs and took the steps to stop it before it got bad or got out of hand.”

WHNT News 19 has attempted to contact two attorneys er believe to be representing Dr. Celia Lloyd-Turney. We have not yet gotten a response.