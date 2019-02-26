× Continued sliding on Keel Mountain Road prompts closure

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County officials have decided to close Keel Mountain Road in Gurley because sliding pavement is making it unsafe for motorists.

Commissioner Craig Hill alerted us to the closure just before Noon on Tuesday. He says the rain has made the road move more than when first reported several weeks ago.

The Commission has been monitoring Keel Mountain Road for the last nine months, and wanted to close the road after school got out for the summer. However, the heavy rain from the last few weeks has caused officials to move that timeline up.

Keel Mountain Road will be closed from the base of the mountain to the top. The only access will be through Keel Hollow Road.