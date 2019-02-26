Catch some beads at the 6th annual Mardi Gras Grand Parade in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Parade your crazy in the streets of downtown Huntsville this weekend.

The city of Huntsville invites the community to the 6th annual Mardi Gras Huntsville Grand Parade. The event is this Saturday, March 2nd and starts at 4:30 p.m. The parade starts and stops at the intersection of Meridian and Monroe Street, near to the Furniture Factory and Lumberyard, and goes through downtown Huntsville.

Parade goers can expect lots of beads, music, and colorful costumes and floats. Parade organizers expect the parade to bring approximately 15,000 people to the downtown area.

The dog parade will be at the “tail-end,” of the Grand Parade, family friendly dogs and their owners are still welcome dress up and sign up.

The parade is free to attend. For more information, visit Mardi Gras Huntsville on Facebook or the Mardi gras Huntsville website.

The parade benefits Blount Hospitality House.

The Blount Hospitality House provides lodging and supportive companionship in a home-like environment for out-of-town relatives of patients in Huntsville area hospitals, according to their website.