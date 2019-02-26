Captain Marvel clip reveals Nick Fury is from Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A clip released by Marvel Studios reveals Nick Fury from the movie Captain Marvel was born in Huntsville.

The birthplace is revealed in a moment between Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.

Danvers interrogates Fury about his life story and starts with questioning where he was born.

“Huntsville, Alabama,” says Fury. “Technically, I don’t remember that part.”

Watch the clip for yourself below.

A new clip from ‘CAPTAIN MARVEL’ has been officially released. (Source: @MarvelStudios) pic.twitter.com/tOiDnvvR9Q — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 25, 2019

No other information about Fury’s birthplace has been revealed.

In a thread on Reddit, Marvel fans shared their excitement for the Huntsville connections.

“Woah that’s pretty cool to have a shout out for our town like that,” said one user by the name of @RocketMarauder. ” So, we officially now have ties to the Avengers?”