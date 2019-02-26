School Closings across the Tennessee Valley

Captain Marvel clip reveals Nick Fury is from Huntsville

Posted 6:03 am, February 26, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A clip released by Marvel Studios reveals Nick Fury from the movie Captain Marvel was born in Huntsville.

The birthplace is revealed in a moment between Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.

Danvers interrogates Fury about his life story and starts with questioning where he was born.

“Huntsville, Alabama,” says Fury. “Technically, I don’t remember that part.”

Watch the clip for yourself below.

No other information about Fury’s birthplace has been revealed.

In a thread on Reddit, Marvel fans shared their excitement for the Huntsville connections.

“Woah that’s pretty cool to have a shout out for our town like that,” said one user by the name of @RocketMarauder. ” So, we officially now have ties to the Avengers?”

