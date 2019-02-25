Woman wanted in hit-and-run death of Tennessee officer

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the suspected driver in the hit-and-run death of an officer who graduated from the police academy just last month.

The TBI has added Janet Elaine Hinds to its Top Ten Most Wanted list. The agency tweeted that the Hixson woman is wanted for vehicular homicide in the death of 38-year-old Nicholas Galinger.

TOP TEN ALERT: Janet Elaine Hinds has been added to the TBI Top Ten Most Wanted list. She’s wanted for vehicular homicide in connection to the death of @ChattanoogaPD Officer Nicholas Galinger. Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information concerning her whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/iuHsgzQdVh — TBI (@TBInvestigation) February 25, 2019

The Chattanooga officer was struck Saturday night while on a call with his field training officer. Police recovered a Honda CR-V with front-end damage on Sunday from Hinds’ residence, 5 miles (8 kilometers) from where Galinger was struck. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information.

Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy says the community “lost not just an officer. We lost a son, a father, a friend, and a protector.”

