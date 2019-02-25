× TVA warns against fishing near dams

ALABAMA – The Tennessee Valley Authority has a warning for boaters as they continue to release high amounts of waters from their dams. TVA will continue to release a high amount of water the Wilson, Wheeler, and Guntersville dams for the next two weeks. Monday, between 1.7 and 3 million gallons of water per second were being released from the dams.

“Be very careful if you’re in the boat. Be extremely careful. Don’t approach the dams because we don’t want your boat to get swamped in the tailwaters or get sucked down if you’re on the headwaters,” TVA Spokesperson Scott Fiedler said.

TVA also wants people fishing on the shoreline to be cautious. Due to the amount of water that is being released, water could rise by several feet in a short period of time.