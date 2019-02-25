The CARE Center in Madison County works to empower the community through education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The CARE Center serves southeast Madison County, including New Hope, Owens Cross Roads, Gurley and Brownsboro.

While you may be familiar with The CARE Center's 11,000 square foot thrift store and food pantry, you may not know the non-profit's mission goes much further.

Its focus is to rid the communities it serves of generational poverty due to lack of education.

The CARE Center works with five area schools to provide school day tutors and mentors, manages four afterschool programs and three summer programs - where children are given a safe space, a healthy snack, tutoring and hands-on learning opportunities.

The CARE Center also partners with Calhoun Community College which provides GED test prep classes, work-based learning, and college and career counseling for 17-24 year olds who are ready to take the next step towards being self-sustainable.

These efforts are leading to measurable success.

When The CARE Center first began operation in 2009, the graduation rate at New Hope High School was 64 percent. Last year, the graduation rate was nearly 95 percent.

However, for these efforts to continue - funding and volunteer support are a must.

Volunteer opportunities include:

Reading Tutors Math Tutors Lunch Buddies (Mentors for elementary/middle school aged students)

Bags of Blessings (weekend backpack/food support)

Transportation for GED students to Calhoun Community College for testing

Mentors for Adult Education Program

If you're interested in helping, you can contact The CARE Center at 256-723-2273 or by email at: info@thecare-center.org. For more information, click here.

Monetary donations can be sent to:

The CARE Center

PO Box 51

New Hope, AL 35760