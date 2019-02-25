Potholes to be repaired on I-565 Monday evening, Tuesday

Posted 4:51 pm, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:11PM, February 25, 2019

MADISON COUNTY and LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – After the rain last weekend, several potholes formed on Interstate 565 throughout Limestone and Madison Counties.

Monday afternoon, ALDOT told WHNT News 19 crews would begin repairing potholes along I-565 in Huntsville after Monday’s rush hour.

Repairs were started Sunday, but several potholes remained, according to ALDOT.

On Tuesday, ALDOT stated I-565 repairs would move into Limestone County, between I-65 and County Line Road. ALDOT advised motorists to expect single-lane closures in both directions between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

ALDOT encourages motorists to obey signs, reduce speed, be prepared to change lanes, and expect delays in the construction zones.

