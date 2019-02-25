× Part of Research Park Boulevard closing Tuesday night for bridge work

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Work crews plan to close down part of Research Park Boulevard Tuesday night into Wednesday morning to install bridge girders.

Crews will close southbound lanes of Research Park between Highway 53 and Dan Tibbs Road at 8 p.m. Tuesday to set bridge girders across the road for an interchange project at Blake Bottom Road. The

The roads should be back open by 6 a.m.

Madison County officials said people traveling southbound on Research Park Boulevard can get around the construction by turning left from Research Park onto Highway 53/Jordan Lane south, then right on Plummer Road to get back to Research Park.

Drivers traveling east on Blake Bottom Road to Research Park should detour south on Indian Creek to Plummer, then turn left onto Plummer and take it back to Research Park.