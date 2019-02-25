× Man charged with attempted murder in Arab after stabbing

ARAB, Ala. — Arab police are investigating a stabbing from Saturday morning.

Arab Police Assistant Chief Shane Washburn says a man was walking down Vines Street when another man stopped him, held him at knife-point, and asked for money.

After the victim said he didn’t have money, the offender stabbed him and ran off, Washburn says.

Officers found the offender, Anthony Lee Brown, on Sunday and will charge him with attempted murder.

Washburn says Brown did not know the victim.

The victim is in stable condition.