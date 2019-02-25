Man charged with attempted murder in Arab after stabbing

Posted 10:36 am, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:21PM, February 25, 2019

Anthony Lee Brown

ARAB, Ala. — Arab police are investigating a stabbing from Saturday morning.

Arab Police Assistant Chief Shane Washburn says a man was walking down Vines Street when another man stopped him, held him at knife-point, and asked for money.

After the victim said he didn’t have money, the offender stabbed him and ran off, Washburn says.

Officers found the offender, Anthony Lee Brown, on Sunday and will charge him with attempted murder.

Washburn says Brown did not know the victim.

The victim is in stable condition.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.