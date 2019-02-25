× Madison woman displaced in apartment fire

MADISON, Ala. – A Madison woman was displaced in an apartment fire Monday evening.

Madison fire crews were called to the 100 block of Michael Avenue around 9 p.m.

Authorities stated the fire started in a first-floor unit.

The fire was contained to just the one unit, however, three other units in the building received smoke damage.

Only one woman was displaced because three of the units were not occupied.

Investigators reported no injuries and they’re working to determine the cause of the fire.