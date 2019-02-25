× Limestone County Schools in session Tuesday, but some absences will be excused

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County students will return to classrooms Tuesday, but some students will get an excused absence if they live on roads still affected by flooding.

The school district released the following list of closed roads:

Pope Road at Leggtown Road

Aunt Ann Hill Road to Smith Hollow Road

Gaston Hollow Road

Happy Hollow Road at Highway 127

Chapman Hollow Road at Highway 99

Highway 99 between Patterson Hill Road and Dupree Hollow Road

Students living on those roads will have excused absences Tuesday, according to school officials. There also will be no bus service on the affected roads.

The district said anyone who uses Highway 99 to travel to and from West Limestone should use Easter Ferry Road or Cotton Belt Road as an alternate route.