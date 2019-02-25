Jackson County man charged with growing mushrooms

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A Dutton man is behind bars after authorities said they found him growing mushrooms in a home.

Leonard Steven Character, 39, was arrested Saturday at a home on County Road 18.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant at the home Saturday and found drug paraphernalia and a large indoor operation for growing mushrooms.

Deputies charged Character with second-degree marijuana possession, drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

His bond was set at $5,600.

