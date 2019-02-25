× Inmate escapes work release in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities say an inmate escaped from the North Alabama Work Release Center in Decatur.

Dyron Primus Rashad left the North Alabama CWC at approximately 3:45 a.m. He was wearing his state-issued whites, according to officials.

Primus is 5’7″ and weighs 135lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Primus was in jail with possession of marijuana charge, according to a report.

If you see the inmate or have information that may lead to his recapture, please contact ADOC at (800) 831-8825.