School Closings across the Tennessee Valley

Inmate escapes work release in Morgan County

Posted 5:11 am, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:26AM, February 25, 2019

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities say an inmate escaped from the North Alabama Work Release Center in Decatur.

Dyron Primus Rashad left the North Alabama CWC at approximately 3:45 a.m. He was wearing his state-issued whites, according to officials.

Primus is 5’7″ and weighs 135lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Primus was in jail with possession of marijuana charge, according to a report.

If you see the inmate or have information that may lead to his recapture, please contact ADOC at (800) 831-8825.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.