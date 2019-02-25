× Gaylesville woman arrested for leaving animals caged in rising floodwaters

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. – A Gaylesville woman is facing multiple animal cruelty charges for leaving animals outside to die in floodwaters.

Dana Marie Head, 59, was charged with 17 counts of animal cruelty Saturday.

WEIS radio in Centre reported that deputies were called to Head’s home Saturday where they found ducks, rabbits, birds and cats caged and in danger of flood waters from the Chattooga River. Head was not home when they arrived, and deputies and other residents opened the cages and rescued the animals.

Two animals died, according to WEIS.

Head was released Saturday night after posting an $8,500 bond.