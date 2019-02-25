× Frozen pork patties recalled over possible glass contamination

An Ohio food company is recalling more than 170,000 pounds of frozen pork entrees over concerns that they may have glass or hard plastic in them.

Bellisio Foods is recalling Boston Market Home Style Meals Boneless Pork Rib Shaped Patty with BBQ Sauce and Mashed Potatoes with the following “best by” dates:

12/07/2019 lot code 8341

01/04/2020 lot code 9004

01/24/2020 lot code 9024

02/15/2020 lot code 9046

The affected products have the establishment number “EST. 18297” on the end carton flap and were shipped to retail locations nationwide, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Anyone who has the product in their freezer is asked to throw it away or return it to the place it was purchased.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Krista Cummings, Consumer Affairs Supervisor, Bellisio Foods at (855) 871-9977.