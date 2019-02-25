× Fire at AAMU residence hall, Huntsville Fire investigating cause

NORMAL, Ala. – Officials with Alabama A&M University confirm there was a fire in the Foster Complex Residence Hall Monday afternoon. There were no injuries in the fire.

Officials tell us the fire was contained to one room within the hall.

A representative from the school says they temporarily closed the Foster Complex while the Huntsville Fire Department investigated. They opened up the West Campus Dining Hall, the Game Room in the Ralph Lee Student Center and the Wellness Center for the displaced students to spend their time this afternoon.