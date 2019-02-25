Donating old mascara wands can help animals in need

For those who wear makeup… think about how many tubes of mascara you go through within a year.

Now what if, instead of throwing them into piles of trash, they could help an animal in need?

Appalachian Wildlife Refuge has a campaign called Wands for Wildlife. They use old mascara wands to remove fly eggs and larva from the fur of wild animals. They say the bristles on the mascara wands are good for cleaning small animals because the bristles are close together.

Wands for Wildlife took off after Savannah Trantham posted on her personal Facebook to ask for donations of old mascara wands.

AWR says before mailing, to wash the wands in warm soapy water to remove residual mascara.

For more information, you can visit the Wands for Wildlife section of AWR’s website.

You can mail the donation form, old wands, and donations to P.O. Box 1211, Skyland, NC 28776.