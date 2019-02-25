School Closings across the Tennessee Valley

Decatur Police investigate fatal shooting

Posted 8:40 am, February 25, 2019, by

DECATUR, Ala. – Police say one man is dead following a shooting early Monday morning.

Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting call the 1000 block of Marion Street SW at approximately 3:18 a.m. Officials say they found one man dead with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Authorities believe this to be an isolated incident and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Violent Crimes Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256)341-4600

 

