Cocaine valued at over $19M found in pineapple shipment at Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Federal agents have announced the seizure of millions of dollars of cocaine hidden in pineapples and decorative figurines at two different Georgia ports of entry.

Citing a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release, news outlets report officers working at the Port of Savannah in November found 450 packages weighing more than 1,100 pounds (500 kilograms) concealed in a commercial shipment of pineapples from Cartagena, Colombia.

Another release says agriculture specialists at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport seized nearly 3 pounds (1.4 kilograms) of cocaine from figurines in the bags of a 24-year-old woman who arrived last Tuesday from Toncontin, Honduras. She was sent back to Honduras.

The Savannah bust is valued at more than $19 million, while the Atlanta bust was estimated at $40,000.

The Savannah seizure is still under investigation.