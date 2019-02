× Body pulled from Pinhook Creek Monday evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Rescue workers pulled a body from Pinhook Creek Monday evening in Huntsville.

Police say a man alerted them around 6:30 pm when he saw what appeared to be a man’s body in the creek along Pratt Avenue.

Huntsville Police and the Madison County Rescue Squad soon arrived to carry the body out.

Police said they didn’t suspect foul play, and the Madison County Coroner will perform an autopsy.