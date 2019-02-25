Umbrellas Needed Again This Week; Coats Needed Next Week!

After Monday we have one more fully dry day and one mainly dry day left this week before regular rain chances return to end the week. We don’t expect another day-to-day soaking rain like last week, with only 1-2 inches of rain coming down through this weekend.

A few showers could develop as early as Tuesday evening and last through Wednesday, as a weak disturbance passes by overhead. We wot have quite enough moisture by then for widespread rain though, so most of us will get through Wednesday dry.

By Thursday though a flow of moisture from the Gulf will supply enough moisture to support on-and-off showers all day, although even then we don’t expect heavy/soaking rain.

A cold front on Friday will bring in one more shot of scattered showers through early Saturday morning, but how much rain manages to develop with that front is uncertain. The heaviest rain likely falls in south/central Alabama, which could cut us off from the best moisture supply. For now, we’ll keep the chance of a few downpours and rumbles of thunder in the forecast, but check back for updates!

Winter Makes An Appearance: We’ll get a late-season reminder that winter is still here next week. Significantly colder air rushes in Sunday, dragging ‘feels like’ temperatures down into the 20s for most of the day. This doesn’t look like a quick cold snap either; this kind of chill could settle in through at least the first week of March!

Be prepared for regular morning freezes again, which might mean covering up any plants you have sprouting after the mild, wet weather of last week. Afternoon temperatures don’t look much nice: highs could be stuck in the 40s for several days. That would be 15°F – 20°F below average for early March!