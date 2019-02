MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Sheriff’s Office need help to identify suspect tied to breaking into vehicles.

Officials say the break-in happened off Patterson Lane around 4:00 a.m. on February 24th. Authorities believe there were three other offenders.

If you have any information contact, Investigator Stamm at 256-533-8839 or dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov ‬