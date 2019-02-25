× ALDOT monitoring crack in southbound lanes of Highway 231 in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Transportation said Monday it is still watching a portion of Highway 231 that developed a large crack during the weekend’s heavy rains.

The crack was first reported Saturday in the southbound lanes of 231 near Bell Point Road, going up Brindlee Mountain. Road crews closed down the outside southbound lane Monday morning.

ALDOT said if conditions get worse in the area, they will move both directions of traffic to the northbound lanes in the area and put up cones to separate drivers.

An ALDOT spokesman said it’s not the first time there has been a problem on that part of the road.

Geotechnical engineers from Montgomery will be brought in to look at the condition of the soil and rocks underneath the road.