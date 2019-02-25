× Alabama residents invited to attend Kansas music festival for free

LA CYGNE, Kans. — Alabama residents are invited to attend the Tumbleweed Festival in Kansas for free.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the invitation in a video on Facebook Friday and gives thanks to “an offer from the festival’s promoter.”

The fourth annual Tumbleweed Festival will feature the legendary band ALABAMA, The Marshall Tucker Band, Blackberry Smoke, Whiskey Myers, Reckless Kelly… and 25 more artists!

The free admission is in celebration of the Alabama Band’s 50th Anniversary Tour.

Gov. Kelly says every citizen of Alabama is eligible to receive a three-day general admission pass to the festival at no charge.

“I want to thank Alabama Governor Kay Ivey for the ability to share this Kansas experience with the residents of Alabama. I hope this marks the beginning of a long-term relationship between our two beautiful states.”

The Kansas Tumbleweed Music Festival will be from May 30-June 1 in La Cygne, Kansas.

Any Alabaman wishing to register can go to this site to claim their free pass: http://www.TumbleweedCountry.com/Alabama