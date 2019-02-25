Heavy rains flood camprounds at Point Mallard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - The Point Mallard campground is more than a place to get away.

"This is my full time home," said resident Nathan Lowery. "I've been here for two and a half years, going on three years."

Depending on where you camp in the park, the water Saturday night was anywhere from a foot to six feet deep.

"There was a car left over there that they couldn't get out, and it's probably over the top of it now," Lowery said as the heavy rains fell.

But most people had been preparing for what was coming, like Johnny Wininger.

"They put notices on most everybody's door and just word of mouth to let everybody know that hey, you need to start preparing for the worst and hope for the best," Wininger said. "And need less to say, we got the worst."

Wininger and his wife Lisa live at the campground because he got tired of making the drive from Scottsboro to his job in Decatur.

"Never seen anything in the two years that we've been here, you know, we've gotten rain, but nothing like this," he said.

People started pulling out campers Thursday afternoon. Wininger's was one of the last ones they pulled out. When they woke up Saturday morning, they were still dry. By Saturday night, the water in their spot was two feet deep.

Even after floodwaters recede, people say it will probably take three or four days for things at the campground to dry out and then, they have to worry about cleanup. That could take a week or two.