Victim sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — One victim is at Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday night.

Lieutenant Michael Johnson confirmed that police responded to a call of a shooting at 9:40 p.m.

A Huntsville police representative says gunshots were heard in the area and when a neighbor walked outside, a female was on the ground with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived to the area of Autumnwood Dr., they found the female victim and transported her to the hospital.

Names have not been released and there are no suspects at this time.