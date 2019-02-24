Interactive radar: More rain moving across North Alabama

US soldiers hospitalized after wreck in Poland

Posted 3:49 pm, February 24, 2019, by

A small number of US soldiers were involved in a road wreck in Poland and have been taken to hospitals for treatment, according to Col. Joe Scrocca, a spokesman for the US Army Europe.

Seven US soldiers were involved in a road wreck in Karliki, Poland, on Sunday, with six injured soldiers taken to a local hospital for treatment, the Army said in a statement.

The accident occurred at about 2 p.m. while the soldiers, who belong to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, were “conducting a routine administrative movement,” according to the statement.

The Army will not publicize the soldiers’ conditions until their families are notified, and no local citizens were harmed during the accident, the statement continued.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Soldiers and their families,” the Army said in the statement. “The accident is under investigation and the U.S. Army will continue to work with local authorities.”

