The UAH softball team beat the Shorter Hawks 8-5 Sunday afternoon. Ashley Cornell snagged a walk off winner giving her team three runs to cap the game. Four different chargers brought in eight runs in Sunday's match up; Reagan Malone, Amber Hammonds, Ashley Cornell and Shelby Booker each had two runs for the day. The ladies play Shorter again Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Charger Park.
UAH softball starts Shorter series with a win
-
UAH set to host yet another Charger Chillout
-
Chargers sweep Christian Brothers on senior day
-
UAH Women’s Basketball falls on the road to Delta State
-
UAH Basketball coming out 4-0 against Mississippi College
-
UAH Women’s Basketball falls to Montevallo
-
-
UAH Men’s Basketball Wins at Delta State for the first time since 2013
-
UAH Men’s Basketball cruises past Montevallo
-
UAH men’s basketball shows team’s mental toughness, looking to repeat win over Lee
-
UAH women’s basketball realizes team’s potential, looking to clinch GSC Championship berth
-
Students working on Alabama’s space economy
-
-
Very Cold Thursday Morning – Milder Air Coming
-
UAH and Crimson Tide win big at Rocket City Classic
-
National Children’s Advocacy Center to host annual Superheroes 5K and Fun Run