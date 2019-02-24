UAH softball starts Shorter series with a win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The UAH softball team beat the Shorter Hawks 8-5 Sunday afternoon. Ashley Cornell snagged a walk off winner giving her team three runs to cap the game. Four different chargers brought in eight runs in Sunday's match up; Reagan Malone, Amber Hammonds, Ashley Cornell and Shelby Booker each had two runs for the day. The ladies play Shorter again Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Charger Park.