School Closings across the Tennessee Valley

UAH softball starts Shorter series with a win

Posted 11:04 pm, February 24, 2019, by

The UAH softball team beat the Shorter Hawks 8-5 Sunday afternoon. Ashley Cornell snagged a walk off winner giving her team three runs to cap the game. Four different chargers brought in eight runs in Sunday's match up; Reagan Malone, Amber Hammonds, Ashley Cornell and Shelby Booker each had two runs for the day. The ladies play Shorter again Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Charger Park.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.