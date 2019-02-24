Theatre Randolph presents Peter Pan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- Get your faith, trust and pixie dust ready. Theatre Randolph, the Upper School Theatre program at Randolph School presents Peter Pan. The show kicks off next weekend.

You’ll remember all your favorite songs from this timeless Broadway musical, including Neverland and I Won’t Grow Up. Captain Hook and his crocodile, and of course Peter Pan, await you in this toe-tapping musical perfect for the entire family!

Theatre Randolph prides itself in having a student-centered and student-led approach to Theatre Education. Students design and build sets, lights and sound for all productions. Peter Pan features a cast of 38 students in grades 5-12 and will feature a full orchestra of student and professional musicians.

Come fly to the second star to the right on March 1 & 2 at 7:30 p.m. and March 2 & 3 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults.

Discounted online tickets are available online by following the Peter Pan link on the school’s website.