Redcross helps Tennessee Valley after flooding

Posted 10:38 am, February 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:41AM, February 24, 2019

After several homes across the Tennessee Valley had a forced evacuation due to flooding over the weekend, Redcross is offering to help in different ways.

As of Sunday morning, the Colbert County shelter at Muscle Shoals Recreation Center remains open and available for those impacted by storms. The Madison County Shelter was open with people as well.

Redcross will soon begin “bulk distribution” of needed supplies like water, food, tarps, and clean up kits with rakes, brooms, gloves, and bleach. The supplies were in route as of Sunday morning.

Redcross is working with emergency management to find out the best way to the materials to those who need them.

Damage assessment will begin on Monday if Redcross is cleared by emergency management.

