Palmer Ford gets first career home run at UAH

The UAH baseball team faced off against Shorter Sunday night. Palmer Ford got his first career home run as a Charger in the bottom of the 4th and he put up another run later in the game for UAH. The Chargers fell to the Hawks 7-5, but they'll get a shot at revenge Monday afternoon at Charger Park.
