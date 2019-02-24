Muscle Shoals families begin flood cleanup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala.- The water was up to their front doors, and they say they don't have flood insurance. Just a day after they were told to pack up and leave, neighbors on Roosevelt Avenue are back in their homes.

"It was a normal Friday night, but it was raining," Jennifer Anderson said.

"That alarm went off around 1:00 a.m. I called Muscle Shoals Utilities, warned them about it," Tanner Hunt said.

Not being the type to worry, Hunt says he went back to sleep on Friday evening after calling in a pump station alarm.

"At 5:00 am, I get a knock on the door from two firefighters. I look outside and it's water to my front door," Hunt said.

"Two hours was what we had," Anderson said.

That wasn't much time to grab what they needed and go find a dry place. The mud on the shrubs shows how high the flood water was on Roosevelt Avenue.

"It made it to the sandbags, but it never breached the sandbags," Anderson said.

Anderson and her husband returned home on Sunday evening. But some homeowners are now looking at an unplanned renovation.

"It's going to be all the doors in the home, the floors, the paint, everything's going to have to be stripped out," Hunt said.

"You hate to feel blessed, because you see them who are hurting so bad. That's what's so sad about this situation," Anderson said.

Neighbors along Roosevelt say the power is back on, which is good news. But now begins the unenviable task of plugging in dehumidifiers and fans and starting the clean-up. They say it could be a lot worse.

On Sunday morning, the Tennessee River at Florence crested at 28.99 feet, the highest it's been since 1973.

The National Weather Service predicts the river could drop another foot by Monday evening.