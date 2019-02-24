Michael Baker talks about leader of America’s space program, Wernher Von Braun

This year, we’re celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Among those proudest of that accomplishment could be the Army men and women who worked at Redstone Arsenal in the 1950’s. After all, they’re the ones who got us into the space race.

Retired Army Materiel Command Historian, Michael Baker, talks about the leader of America’s space program, even in the Army days… Wernher Von Braun.

“Always remember that Von Braun always talked about the team…not just being the German rocket scientists but the Americans that worked with him as well,” Baker says.

America remains the only country to land humans on the moon.

However, it wasn’t that way at the beginning. In 1957, in the middle of the Cold War… the Soviet Union put the first satellite in orbit. Sputnik stunned the free world and screamed for a response.

