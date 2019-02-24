School Closings across the Tennessee Valley

Memorial service set for Edward “Can Man” Golladay

Posted 10:39 pm, February 24, 2019, by

MADISON, Ala. – Sunday, the family of Edward Golladay, commonly known to Madison County residents as “The Can Man,” announced plans for a memorial service.

Golladay was struck and killed Friday afternoon as he was walking along Capshaw Road. Many knew him as The Can Man because he was often seen collecting cans along the road.

The memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 26 at 6 p.m. at the Monrovia Church of Christ on 595 Nance Road with visitation following the service. The community is welcome to attend.

The family is requesting donations of canned goods.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.