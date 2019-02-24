× Memorial service set for Edward “Can Man” Golladay

MADISON, Ala. – Sunday, the family of Edward Golladay, commonly known to Madison County residents as “The Can Man,” announced plans for a memorial service.

Golladay was struck and killed Friday afternoon as he was walking along Capshaw Road. Many knew him as The Can Man because he was often seen collecting cans along the road.

The memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 26 at 6 p.m. at the Monrovia Church of Christ on 595 Nance Road with visitation following the service. The community is welcome to attend.

The family is requesting donations of canned goods.