Jazz, Food and Fundraising at Grissom High School Event

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- Are you in the mood for some good food and even better music? Well, you will have your chance at the upcoming "Dinner with a Taste of Jazz" event.

Help raise money for the Grissom High School band, all while enjoying a delicious meal and jazz performances.

This evening includes a homemade dinner, a silent auction, with performances by the Grissom Jazz Band combos plus a concert at 8:00pm featuring both the Grissom "A" and "B" Jazz Bands with special guest jazz artist Huntsville native and Grissom alum Mr. Ken Watters.

The money raised from this event will go toward upgrading and purchasing new instruments and equipment for our award-winning and nationally recognized Marching, Symphonic, and Jazz Bands. the bands said they are very dependent on our fundraising events to generate a majority of our funds for the year, as they receive no financial support from our school system for our band program.

They are in the process of collecting items for their Silent Auction, and donations of items to alleviate costs toward providing the meal at the event. If you or your business could donate an item or items to be auctioned off in our Silent auction or provide food items or materials for our dinner, they said it would certainly make a huge difference in their fundraising potential.

In addition to having the opportunity to support the Grissom High School Band programs, as a donor, you will receive recognition for any items you donate. All donors will be listed in the event program as well as on the band's social media sites for the event. Also, a tag will be affixed to each item provided for the silent auction listing you as the donor. The band said many of customers reside in our school's area and we would love to make this a "win-win situation" by promoting your business for your charitable contribution.

The event will be on Saturday, March 9th at Grissom High School, from 5:30pm to 9:00pm.

There are tickets available for the dinner, silent auction and featured concert for $15.00. There are also concert-only tickets for $10.00. Dinner ticket order deadline is March 4th.