February 2019 Officially Wettest on Record For Huntsville

The stretch of dreary, wet weather has finally come to an end, but not before breaking a few records!

February 2019 is now the wettest February on record for Huntsville, with 12.60″ of rain (as of Saturday, February 24th)

February 2019 is currently the second wettest for Muscle Shoals, with 13.22″ of rain as of Saturday.

February 23rd broke the record for the most rainfall recorded on that date in both Muscle Shoals and Huntsville

Most of February’s rain came down in the last 9 days, since February 15th, when we got stuck in the weather pattern that supplied daily rain chances. Since the 15th Huntsville picked up 11.23 inches of rainfall; thats about 20% (one fifth) of the average yearly rainfall total for Huntsville!

All of that rain is still settling into the waterways and river systems, so unfortunately the impacts of the rain are not over yet. Serious areal flooding and river flooding will take another day or more to fully recede.

(MORE: Updates on Flooding and River Levels)

(MORE: Updates on Road Closures in the Tennessee Valley)

Dry For A Few Days: This stretch of record breaking rain has finally ended, so get ready for a fantastic Sunday! Dry air settles in Sunday behind a cold front, bringing us clear skies and breezy conditions. That wind from the north will keep a chill in the air as high temperatures struggle to rise into the mid 50s.

Overnight into Monday morning stays quiet, but chilly with a freeze likely to occur. With lingering moisture we expect widespread frost to develop, and perhaps a few areas of fog. The sun quickly clears things up again Monday though! Both Monday and Tuesday will be pleasant days: highs rise back into the lower 60s with partly sunny skies.

Ending Another Week Wet: Soak up every bit of sunshine you get early this week, by midweek rain is approaching once again. This won’t be the day-after-day soaking of last week though. Over the course of 4 days (from Wednesday to Saturday), another 1.5″-2.0″ of rain comes down.

First, a few light showers could develop Tuesday evening through the day on Wednesday as a weak disturbance passes by overhead. Then a better chance of rain comes in on Thursday, as winds shift to open us up to southern moisture again. Scattered, on-and-off, showers return through Thursday and Friday.

Friday night our next cold front gets to us, raising rain chances and bringing in another opportunity for some storms. The best chance of heavy rain and storms comes Friday night through Saturday morning.