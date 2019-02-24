Fayetteville residents evaluate flooding on first day without rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. - Floodwaters cover the entire softball complex at Don Davidson Park in Fayetteville and are affecting many other places throughout the city as well.

The river is expected to crest at 24 feet between 6 p.m. and midnight.

The Lincoln County EMA Director told WHNT News 19 the TVA will not have to increase the outflow level. The TVA will hold the outflow steady for the next 24 hours so there will be no additional flooding.

The Lincoln County EMA director also told WHNT News 19 floodwaters are not expected to subside in Fayetteville before Wednesday.

Meanwhile, people took advantage of the sunny day on Sunday. A few teenagers set out to have some fun at Don Davidson Park, despite the flood. With their parents' permission and life jackets on, they paddled around the park in kayaks.

"I go past it about once a week or so and I`ve never seen it flooded, especially not like this," said Jake Sorrells.

Naturally, people are checking out the flooding. Sorrells and his friends decided to bring kayaks along for the adventure.

"It's a once in a lifetime flood, so we might as well make the most of it," Sorrells added.

Sorrells explained the park is an ideal place for him and his friends to explore.

"It's an easy access point and if we do start to struggle, there is baseball fences going everywhere so there`s something we can grab on to," he added.

We found Matthew Langford surveying floodwaters Sunday, but he noted most places have been barricaded.

"I was trying to get down to just a minute ago, and they got it blocked off at the highway. I just wanted to go see how bad it was, how far it was in the road," Langford said.

He added barricades may be inconvenient, but they're there for a reason.

"There's people like us that want to go see it, and if they weren't out there, we would probably be out there," he stated.

The Lincoln County EMA is urging curious people to be extremely cautious, reminding people that they might not be sure what debris is underneath or floating in the water.

Police have also been working to keep people out of the flood water and prevent water rescues.