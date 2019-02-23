State of Emergency issued due to flooding

WATCH LIVE: Severe storms moving through Tennessee Valley
This is the Flint River water going under the bridge on Riverton Road just as we approach Winchester Road.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency for several counties across North Alabama due to flooding.

Counties in the State of Emergency include: Blount, Cherokee, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Walker, and Winston.

Counties in the affected have either already been affected by severe weather or will be later Saturday night.

Ivey said in part: “Parts of North Alabama have seen days of rain and the ground can no longer absorb it. Those rains combined with the ongoing severe weather today have caused a need for this State of Emergency. We stand ready and are sending resources to help those who are in need tonight.”

