SHEFFIELD, Ala. — The Sheffield Fire Department along with the police department are rescuing people from their homes this morning as water levels continue to rise.

Some of those homes near Cedar Circle and Oakwood Blvd are having to be evacuated due to the retention pond overflowing.

Crews have been busy pumping water and blocking roads to keep flooding from hitting homes. As of 8:45 am, conditions have continued to get worse in Colbert County.