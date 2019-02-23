Residents evacuate homes in flooded areas of Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — Residents in areas of Tuscumbia are evacuating from their homes due to flooding.

If you need assistance, call the Tuscumbia Police Dept. at (256) 383-3121.

Launch Point Church has opened their doors for people who need to evacuate to safety.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter in Muscle Shoals for those displaced due to the flooding: Colbert County-Muscle Shoals Recreation Center sits at 1000 Gattman Park Dr., Muscle Shoals, AL 35661.

To maintain a safe and healthy environment in shelters, pets are not allowed. Please make arrangements for your pet before coming to the shelter. If you need assistance with, call your local Red Cross office (256) 536-0084 or ask a shelter worker when you arrive.

Tuscumbia Police share what you should and should not bring to the Red Cross Shelter:

Emergencies can happen suddenly and you may not have time to pack. Your safety is most important – grab your loved ones and get out of harm’s way! However if you do have time to pack, please consider these tips.

Do Bring:

Bedding

Clothing

Medications

Your child’s stuffed animal,

Blanket or other “lovey”

Your emergency kit

Don’t Bring: