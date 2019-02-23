WPC: ‘Significant Flooding and Flash Flooding’ occurring Saturday Morning
New stamp honors Alabama’s 200th birthday

Posted 9:39 am, February 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:44AM, February 23, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A new stamp will honor the state of Alabama’s 200th birthday.

The U.S. Postal Service is issuing Alabama’s bicentennial stamp during an event Saturday morning in Huntsville.

The ceremony will be near Constitution Hall Park. That’s where delegates wrote Alabama’s application for statehood.

The stamp will feature a view of a sunset over Cheaha State Park, located at the state’s highest point atop Cheaha Mountain near Anniston.

Alabama became the 22nd state in late 1819. The Huntsville stamp ceremony is one of hundreds of events planned statewide, ending with a ceremony in Montgomery on Dec. 14.

