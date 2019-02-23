List of road closures around the Tennessee Valley
Lincoln County:
- Mimosa Road
- Old Mulberry Road
- Marrs Lane
- South Main Avenue
- South Lincoln Avenue
- Algeria Street
- Norris Street
- Adams Street
- Lynn Drive
- Eldad Rd
- Old Elkton Pike
- Old Hwy 121 (Box 50 -97 at about Mountain Rd)
- Champ Rd
Jackson County:
- County Road 38 from Macedonia to Langston
- County Road 93 in the Bryant area
- County Road 45 near Stevenson
- County Road 17 on Cumberland Mountain
DeKalb County:
- County Road 604 (Wade’s Gap Road) north of Fort Payne
- Tutwiler Road in Mentone area
- County Road 835 in Pine Ridge
Marshall County:
- Butlers Mill and Mill Road, on the Paint Rock River
Madison County:
- Floyd Harbin Road formerly known as Flood Lane has water across it and is barricaded.
- Oak Grove Road at Hill Road and Hobbs Island will be shut down due to water over the roadway
- The area of Oscar Patterson at Rube Robinson is under water.
- The areas of Homer Nance at Jordan Road and Monroe at Mount Lebanon are both under water.
- The area of Bob Wade at Derwent is flooded. Please avoid the area.
- The intersection of Indian Creek at Blake Bottom is flooded. Please avoid the area.
- Old Madison Pike at Doublin Park
- Balch Road at Chapman Hill at four-way stop
- Hughes Plaza
- Papa Jacks at Kyser
- Portal Lane
- Caldwell Lane just east of US 431 is not passable at this time
Lauderdale County:
- County Road 12
- County Road 229 from County Road 12 to Lake Smith Road
- Parts of County Road 51
- Parts of Mars Hill Rd
- County Road 537
- County Road 92 at County Road 101
- County Road 450 at Cool Spring Rd
- County Road 424 between County Road 69 and Highway 72
- County Road 33
- County Road 7 at County Road 24
- County Road 31 at County Road 7
- County Road 457 at Highway 157
- County Road 61 at Locker Lane
- County Road 27 at County Road 22
- County Road 50
- County Road 106 at Highway 20
- County Road 50 at County Road 33
- County Road 106 at Highway 20
- County Road 189
- County Road 33 at Shell Rock
- County Road 452 between County Road 39 to Dustin Killen Way
- Highway 20 between Pine Street to Cox Creek Parkway
Limestone County:
- Lovell Road at Temperance Oak Road
- Holly Lane at Lester Road
- Aunt Ann Hill Road is closed at Smith Hollow Road
- Gaston Hollow Road is closed at Church
- Moorseville Road closed between Humphrey Road and Old Highway 20
- Chapman Hollow Road at Highway 99
- Highway 99 between Patterson Hill Road and Dupree Hollow Road
- Cowford Road at Brownsferry Road
- Cowford Road at Nuclear Plant Road
- Smith Hollow Road and Salem Minor Hill Road
- Shoal Creek Road and Buzzard Roost Road
- Thatch Road at Liberty Road
- Mooresville Road North of Highway 53
- Cagle Road at Hays Mill Road
- Cedar Hill Road at Highway 53
- New Bethel Road at Sandlin Road
- Pope Road at Leggtown Road is impassable due to water over road
Morgan County:
- River Loop Road and Valley Street impassable due to water on the road
- Reports of water over the road at Huckaby Bridge Road at Summerford Orr Road