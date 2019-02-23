Interactive radar: More rain moving across North Alabama

List of road closures around the Tennessee Valley

Posted 10:03 pm, February 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:38PM, February 23, 2019

Lincoln County:

  • Mimosa Road
  • Old Mulberry Road
  • Marrs Lane
  • South Main Avenue
  • South Lincoln Avenue
  • Algeria Street
  • Norris Street
  • Adams Street
  • Lynn Drive
  • Eldad Rd
  • Old Elkton Pike
  • Old Hwy 121  (Box 50 -97 at about Mountain Rd)
  • Champ Rd

Jackson County:

  • County Road 38 from Macedonia to Langston
  • County Road 93 in the Bryant area
  • County Road 45 near Stevenson
  • County Road 17 on Cumberland Mountain

DeKalb County:

  • County Road 604 (Wade’s Gap Road) north of Fort Payne
  • Tutwiler Road in Mentone area
  • County Road 835 in Pine Ridge

Marshall County:

  • Butlers Mill and Mill Road, on the Paint Rock River

Madison County:

  • Floyd Harbin Road formerly known as Flood Lane has water across it and is barricaded.
  • Oak Grove Road at Hill Road and Hobbs Island will be shut down due to water over the roadway 
  • The area of Oscar Patterson at Rube Robinson is under water.
  • The areas of Homer Nance at Jordan Road and Monroe at Mount Lebanon are both under water.
  • The area of Bob Wade at Derwent is flooded. Please avoid the area.
  • The intersection of Indian Creek at Blake Bottom is flooded. Please avoid the area.
  • Old Madison Pike at Doublin Park
  • Balch Road at Chapman Hill at four-way stop
  • Hughes Plaza
  • Papa Jacks at Kyser
  • Portal Lane
  • Caldwell Lane just east of US 431 is not passable at this time

Lauderdale County:

  • County Road 12
  • County Road 229 from County Road 12 to Lake Smith Road
  • Parts of County Road 51
  • Parts of Mars Hill Rd
  • County Road 537
  • County Road 92 at County Road 101
  • County Road 450 at Cool Spring Rd
  • County Road 424 between County Road 69 and Highway 72
  • County Road 33
  • County Road 7 at County Road 24
  • County Road 31 at County Road 7
  • County Road 457 at Highway 157
  • County Road 61 at Locker Lane
  • County Road 27 at County Road 22
  • County Road 50
  • County Road 106 at Highway 20
  • County Road 50 at County Road 33
  • County Road 106 at Highway 20
  • County Road 189
  • County Road 33 at Shell Rock
  • County Road 452 between County Road 39 to Dustin Killen Way
  • Highway 20 between Pine Street to Cox Creek Parkway

Limestone County:

  • Lovell Road at Temperance Oak Road
  • Holly Lane at Lester Road
  • Aunt Ann Hill Road is closed at Smith Hollow Road
  • Gaston Hollow Road is closed at Church
  • Moorseville Road closed between Humphrey Road and Old Highway 20
  • Chapman Hollow Road at Highway 99
  • Highway 99 between Patterson Hill Road and Dupree Hollow Road
  • Cowford Road at Brownsferry Road
  • Cowford Road at Nuclear Plant Road
  • Smith Hollow Road and Salem Minor Hill Road
  • Shoal Creek Road and Buzzard Roost Road
  • Thatch Road at Liberty Road
  • Mooresville Road North of Highway 53
  • Cagle Road at Hays Mill Road
  • Cedar Hill Road at Highway 53
  • New Bethel Road at Sandlin Road
  • Pope Road at Leggtown Road is impassable due to water over road

Morgan County:

  • River Loop Road and Valley Street impassable due to water on the road
  • Reports of water over the road at Huckaby Bridge Road at Summerford Orr Road
