Chargers sweep Christian Brothers on senior day

The UAH Chargers hosted Christian Brothers for their last home game of the season Saturday. The women's team won 83-72 and the men's team rolled past the Buccaneers, winning 83-56.

The Chargers also recognized the six seniors that will be leaving after this season. The women's team is saying goodbye to four seniors: Heidi Miller, Morgan Tipton, Allie Bolton and Baylee Johnson. Johnson is currently the 4th all-time scorer in program history with 1,223 points, plus this season is her best yet averaging 16.7 points per game.

Tanner Finley and Elijah Garrison have each been at UAH for five seasons. Garrison has appeared in 37 games for the chargers and Finley has played in 111 and he's scored 662 points for the Chargers over the years.

These athletes excel in the classroom as well; every senior has been a member of the GSC Academic Honor Roll at least once while at UAH.

Congrats to all of the seniors on their last season as Chargers!