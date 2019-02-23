WPC: ‘Significant Flooding and Flash Flooding’ occurring Saturday Morning
Cadbury searches for next commercial star

Posted 7:36 am, February 23, 2019

What is your most memorable Easter commercial? How about the Cadbury bunny one?

Well, your pet could be featured in the Cadbury Bunny commercial this Easter. Talk about a dream come true!

On the “Bunny Tryouts” website, you can see a gallery of contestants who have entered into the contest, and upload a photo of your own pet!

The Grand Prize winner’s pet will have the opportunity to have a spot in the reboot of the classic CADBURY Bunny Easter commercial. The winner will also receive a cash prize of $5,000.

Photo entries will be judged based on judging criteria in the official rules and the top 20 semi-finalists will be contacted to submit a video. The Grand Prize winner will be chosen from semi-finalist videos.

The contest entry period ends on March 6, 2019.

Good luck, bunnies!

