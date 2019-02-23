Alabama beach towns vow crackdown on unruly spring breakers

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — City leaders in Alabama beach towns are vowing to crack down on drunken and disorderly beach-goers.

Al.com reports that Gulf Shores and Orange Beach have long sought to bill themselves as family friendly spring break destinations.

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kinnon warns that people who visit his town for spring break must behave or “you’re going to jail.”

Kinnon says Orange Beach will use undercover officers and other resources to maintain order during the spring break season.

Gulf Shores will have a seasonal alcohol ban on public beaches. It will run from March 2 through April 28.